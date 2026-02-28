Lagos Communal Clash Leaves One Dead, Seven in Custody as Police Restore Order

LAGOS, Nigeria – The Lagos State Police Command has reopened the Lagos-Badagry Expressway at the Otto-Ijanikin axis following a violent clash between youths from the Ijanikin and Otto communities, which left one person dead and seven suspects detained. Okay News reports that the incident caused significant disruption on one of Lagos State’s busiest roads, drawing immediate police attention.

The expressway, blocked for several hours, was cleared and traffic resumed at approximately 09:00 am West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Okay News reports that the reopening was led personally by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, who coordinated police officers and tactical squads to restore order.

During the clash, a man identified as Akinyemi Omo Akin was shot and later died at a hospital. Police clarified the circumstances of his death, stating, “From preliminary investigation, it is incorrect and untrue that the deceased died from a stray bullet from the Police. Before Police intervention and arrival at the scene, there were calls and information to the Police from members of the public that the two sides brought in cultists who were shooting and engaging in a gun duel. The victim must have been shot during the shootout.” Okay News reports that this statement was part of a broader effort to address misinformation circulating online about police involvement.

Seven suspects from both communities were apprehended. Officers recovered a locally made pistol and two live cartridges from one of the individuals in custody. The statement added, “Seven (7) suspects from both sides have been arrested and are in Police custody in connection with the clash, and they have made voluntary statements indicating the various criminal roles they played in the clash. One locally made pistol and two (2) live cartridges were recovered from one of the suspects.” Okay News reports that investigations are ongoing to determine if more suspects are involved.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid actions that could disrupt public peace. The statement warned, “The Lagos State Police Command hereby warns all troublemakers and their sponsors that the Command will not tolerate any act that can lead to the breach of the existing peace anywhere in the State. The full weight of the law will be applied to those arrested. Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist forthwith from any act that threatens the safety of lives and property in the State.” Okay News reports that this caution reflects a growing concern over youth violence in the area.

The incident followed reports from citizens about escalating gang violence in Ijanikin, Agbara, and Oto Awori. Concerned residents had urged the Lagos State government to increase security, noting that gangs had begun to dominate parts of the communities. In response, police confirmed their presence and ongoing measures: “Massive deployment of Police personnel is on the ground to sustain the peace and forestall any further breakdown of law and order. CP Olohundare Jimoh encourages all the people of the State to go about their lawful businesses and other engagements without fear or apprehension. He urges members of the public to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities capable of threatening public peace and security through the Command’s emergency lines.” Okay News reports that the deployment includes anti-riot units patrolling the affected areas and nearby bushes.

A full-scale investigation into the clash has been ordered by CP Jimoh, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Lagos, assigned to lead the inquiry. Okay News reports that authorities aim to determine accountability and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.