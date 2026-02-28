MeCure’s 2025 Profit Surges 140% to N7.93 Billion, Board Proposes N0.32 Dividend

Lagos, Nigeria – MeCure Industries Plc has released its audited full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N7.93 billion (approximately $5.1 million), representing a 140.18 percent increase from N3.30 billion recorded in 2024.

Okay News reports that profit after tax grew by 177.5 percent year-on-year to N6.46 billion, the highest in three years and over 80 percent of the three-year combined profit. Revenue for the year rose to N77.69 billion, up 68.80 percent from N46.03 billion recorded in the previous year, reflecting strong top-line expansion across its pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution operations.

Following the strong performance, the Board has recommended a dividend payout of N0.32 per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to shareholders’ approval. The proposed dividend represents a 113.33 percent increase compared to the N0.15 paid for the 2024 financial year. Earnings per share climbed to N1.62 from N1.06 in the prior year.

The revenue expansion was buoyed by strong performance across its key product lines, particularly its Acute and OTC segments, which accounted for the largest share of total revenue. The company generated N42 billion from Acute products, representing a 69 percent year-on-year increase, while OTC products contributed N17.3 billion, up 68.80 percent year-on-year. Combined, both segments accounted for approximately 77 percent of total revenue during the year.

Gross profit rose 79.30 percent to N26.51 billion, indicating improved cost absorption despite elevated input costs. Operating profit nearly doubled to N16.43 billion, reflecting operating leverage as marketing and administrative costs grew at a slower pace relative to revenue. Total assets grew 49.45 percent to N81.96 billion, while total equity expanded to N19.82 billion.

MeCure Industries began the year with a share price of N65.20 and closed last week at N75.85, representing a gain of 16.30 percent year-to-date. The stock delivered an exceptional 369 percent gain last year, following a 15 percent increase in 2024. This pharmaceutical earnings growth demonstrates strong operational performance and market demand. Sustaining this pharmaceutical earnings growth will depend on continued execution and effective cost management.