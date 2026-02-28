Liverpool Thrash West Ham 5-2 to Boost Top-Four Push

Liverpool delivered a ruthless attacking display at Anfield, defeating West Ham United 5-2 in the Premier League to climb into fifth place.

The Reds raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time, setting the tone for a high-scoring encounter that keeps their Champions League ambitions firmly alive.

Goals from Hugo Ekitiké (5’), Virgil van Dijk (24’) and Alexis Mac Allister (43’) put Liverpool in firm control at the break. West Ham responded after half-time through Tomas Soucek and Taty Castellanos, but Cody Gakpo restored the three-goal cushion before an own goal by Axel Disasi sealed the emphatic win.

All three of Liverpool’s first-half strikes came from set-pieces, underlining their growing effectiveness in dead-ball situations this year.

The victory moves them above Chelsea and level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United FC, while West Ham remain stuck in the relegation zone.

Liverpool now turn their focus to a trip to Wolves, as they aim to maintain momentum in the race for a top-four finish.