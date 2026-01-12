Hamnet, One Battle After Another, and Adolescence Dominate the 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards saw One Battle After Another and the TV miniseries Adolescence emerge as the night’s biggest champions, with both productions sweeping their respective categories.

Hamnet secured the prestigious Best Film (Drama) award, while stars Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, and Teyana Taylor claimed top acting honours in a ceremony celebrating the year’s best in film and television.

FILM WINNERS

Best film – drama: Hamnet

Best film – musical or comedy: One Battle After Another

Best non-English language film: The Secret Agent

Best animated film: KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement: Sinners

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best actor – drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best actress – drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best actor – musical or comedy: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best actress – musical or comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Best supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Best supporting actress: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)

Best original song: “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)

TELEVISION WINNERS

Best TV series – drama: The Pitt

Best TV series – comedy or musical: The Studio

Best limited TV series: Adolescence

Best TV actor – drama: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best TV actress – drama: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best TV actor – comedy or musical: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Best TV actress – comedy or musical: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best TV actor – limited series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best TV actress – limited series: Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Best supporting actor – TV: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best supporting actress – TV: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best TV stand-up comedy performance: Ricky Gervais (Mortality)

PODCAST WINNER

Best podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler