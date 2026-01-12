Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, Dies at 89 After 48-Year Reign

The Badagry Kingdom in Lagos State has been thrown into mourning following the death of its paramount ruler, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, the Akran of Badagry, who passed away at the age of 89.

Okay News reports that his death brings to an end an extraordinary 48-year reign, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Lagos State history.

De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, the fifth child of De Wheno Aholu Ajiyon-Kanho, the 17th Akran of Badagry, was born on September 18, 1936.

He received his early education at Salvation Army Primary School, Lagos, and Methodist School, Badagry, before proceeding to Methodist Teachers’ College, Ifaki, Ekiti, between 1956 and 1957.

Before ascending the throne, the late monarch carved out a distinguished career in education and journalism. He began as a teacher, serving in several schools across Badagry Division, before moving into the media.

His journalism career started in 1961 at the West African Pilot, where he worked as a diplomatic correspondent and chief reporter for the Post Group of Newspapers. He later joined the Daily Sketch as a senior sub-editor, and subsequently moved to The New Nigeria, where he rose to become Acting News Editor (South).

His professional excellence earned him international recognition. As a senior journalist, he was awarded a grant by the International Press Institute to study at the University of East Africa, where he obtained a diploma with distinction.

He also jointly won a prize on the Law of the Press with a Ugandan journalist, further cementing his influence in African journalism. Even after becoming a traditional ruler, he remained a strong advocate for the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria and across the continent.

His appointment as Akran of Badagry was approved by the Lagos State Executive Council on October 7, 1976, and he was formally crowned on April 23, 1977, when he assumed the royal title De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I.

During his reign, he emerged as one of the most respected voices among Nigeria’s traditional rulers. He served as a member of the Lagos State Judicial Service Commission between 1979 and 1983, and held leadership roles as Grand Patron, Patron, and President of several social, charitable, and professional organisations.

Within Badagry and the wider Lagos traditional system, he was Chairman of the Badagry Local Government Chieftaincy Committee and Permanent Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs. In October 1990, he was elected by fellow monarchs to represent the Council at the National Council of States in Abuja.

In recognition of his national service, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) on March 7, 1981.