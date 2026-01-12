Real Madrid Part Ways with Xabi Alonso After Super Cup Final Defeat

Real Madrid have brought an abrupt end to Xabi Alonso’s spell as head coach, only hours after the Spanish giants fell 3–2 to Barcelona in the final of the King Super Cup on Sunday night in Jeddah.

Okay News reports that the club confirmed the decision on Monday through an official statement published on its verified X account, describing the move as one reached by mutual consent.

“Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach,” the club said.

“Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

The announcement comes just a day after Madrid had confirmed Alonso’s appointment as successor to Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken over as head coach of the Brazil national team. The former midfielder had been unveiled to begin work from June 1, 2025, with a contract running until June 30, 2028.

“Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, until June 30, 2028,” the club had earlier stated.

Alonso, 43, had been heavily linked with the Santiago Bernabéu job for months following his impressive rise in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the club to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga.

His return to Madrid was seen as a homecoming, given his status as a former midfield star and Champions League winner with the club.

However, Sunday’s dramatic defeat to Barcelona in the Super Cup final appears to have hastened a sudden change of direction at the Bernabéu, ending what was expected to be a long-term project under the former Spain international.