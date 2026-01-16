‘I Support His Action’, Atiku Reacts to Son’s Defection to APC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has broken his silence regarding the recent decision of his son, Abba Abubakar, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement released following the high-profile defection at the National Assembly, the elder statesman maintained that political choices within his family are governed by the same democratic principles he advocates for on a national scale.

Okay News reports that Atiku described his son’s move to the ruling party as a purely personal decision that does not warrant alarm. He emphasized that in a healthy democracy, the intersection of family and politics often leads to varying paths, and he affirmed his commitment to respecting the individual conscience of his children without any form of coercion or interference.

The former presidential candidate, however, shifted the focus from family dynamics to the state of the nation, expressing deep reservations about the current political climate. He noted that his primary concern remains the perceived poor governance of the APC administration, which he argued has resulted in significant economic and social difficulties for the Nigerian populace over the last few years.

Reiterating his political stance, Atiku stated that he remains fully committed to collaborating with other patriotic leaders to challenge the status quo. He signaled his intention to continue working toward providing a credible alternative to the current government, aimed at restoring hope and national progress through reformed governance ahead of the 2027 general elections.