Museveni Leads Bobi Wine in Preliminary Uganda Election Results

The Electoral Commission of Uganda on Friday released the first set of provisional results following the national elections held on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Early data indicates that President Yoweri Museveni has secured a significant lead, currently holding approximately 76% of the total votes counted from nearly half of the nation’s polling stations.

Okay News reports that the main opposition challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, trails with roughly 20% of the vote. While the Commission continues to tally ballots from across the country, the 81-year-old incumbent is positioned to extend his four-decade administration into a seventh successive term.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has raised concerns regarding the electoral process, alleging widespread irregularities and “massive fraud” during the voting exercise. Furthermore, the opposition party claimed that military and police forces have surrounded the private residence of Bobi Wine in Kampala, effectively placing the candidate and his family under house arrest to prevent potential demonstrations.

The election was conducted under a nationwide internet blackout, which the Uganda Communications Commission defended as a necessary measure to curb misinformation and incitement. These restrictions, coupled with reports of malfunctioning biometric voter verification kits and logistical delays at several polling units, have drawn significant criticism from international human rights observers and the United Nations.

President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, campaigned on a platform of national stability and economic consistency. Conversely, his 43-year-old rival centered his campaign on youth empowerment and systemic reforms, capitalizing on the support of a population where the majority of citizens are under the age of 30.

The Electoral Commission has announced that the final presidential election results are expected to be officially declared by Saturday afternoon, January 17, 2026. In the interim, security remains heightened in major urban centers as the nation awaits the conclusion of the tallying process.