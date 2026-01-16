Rivers Assembly Insists Impeachment Process Against Governor Fubara Will Not Be Halted

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in southern Nigeria have declared that the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, will continue despite rising political tension and internal disagreements within the legislature.

The lawmakers made this position public on Friday, January 16, 2026, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, an oil rich state located in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region. Their briefing followed the Assembly’s failure to reconvene on Thursday, January 15, 2026, as earlier scheduled.

Okay News reports that the legislators stated clearly that the impeachment process remains the most viable option to resolve what they described as a deepening political crisis within the state government. According to them, the decision to proceed was taken collectively and was guided strictly by constitutional provisions.

While taking turns to speak with the media, the lawmakers emphasized that their actions were consistent with their duties under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which grants state legislatures the authority to hold the executive arm accountable. They rejected claims that the process was politically motivated or unlawful.

The Rivers State House of Assembly had earlier initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who assumed office in May 2023, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, following allegations of gross misconduct. The accusations included the demolition of the Assembly complex and the alleged spending of public funds without prior legislative approval.

The impeachment effort, however, has generated significant political resistance. Between Monday, January 12, 2026, and Wednesday, January 14, 2026, four lawmakers formally withdrew their support for the process, calling instead for dialogue and reconciliation among political actors in the state.

Despite these withdrawals, expectations remained high that the Assembly would resume plenary on Thursday. When this did not happen, speculation grew about possible internal divisions and leadership challenges within the House, which is currently led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Addressing these concerns on Friday, the lawmakers dismissed suggestions of disunity and reaffirmed that the impeachment proceedings were still active and progressing according to legislative rules.

They maintained that the failure to reconvene did not invalidate the process and urged the public to remain calm while constitutional mechanisms take their course.

More developments are expected as the political situation in Rivers State continues to evolve.