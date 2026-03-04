‘I Dey Kampe, God Promised Me Long Life’ – Obasanjo Debunks Death Rumours

Abuja, Nigeria – Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has dismissed viral claims suggesting he authored a notice announcing his own death, describing the report as false and malicious.

Okay News gathered that the rumour, which spread across social media platforms and WhatsApp, alleged that the elder statesman had written what was described as a “final memoir” signalling the end of his life. The write-up portrayed the message as unusually reflective and free of his typical political commentary.

Reacting in Abeokuta on Wednesday, Obasanjo dismissed the publication as the handiwork of what he called “never-do-wells.” He said the document being circulated was fake and did not originate from him.

“They publish and circulate a fake paper credited to me, claiming that I am writing and giving notice of my death,” he said. “That is their wish and surely not God’s wish for me.”

The former president maintained that he remains in good health and expressed confidence in divine assurance of longevity. According to him, God has promised him more years and more work to accomplish on earth.

Obasanjo added that those wishing him otherwise would be left to divine judgment, concluding his remarks in pidgin: “I dey kampe as usual. God bless.”