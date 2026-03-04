Maguire Given 15-Month Suspended Term for Assault, Attempted Bribery

Manchester, England – Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence by a Greek court following a retrial over his 2020 arrest on the island of Mykonos.

Okay News understands that the Manchester United F.C. defender was originally convicted in 2020 and received a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult. His legal team immediately appealed the verdict, a move that nullified the initial conviction under Greek law and led to a full retrial.

Proceedings, which were delayed multiple times between 2023 and 2025, resumed in Syros this week. The court found Maguire guilty of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery. With the charges considered less severe than in the original ruling, the sentence was reduced to 15 months, suspended.

Maguire has consistently denied wrongdoing and is expected to pursue a further appeal to Greece’s Supreme Court as he continues efforts to clear his name.

Despite the legal development, the 32-year-old remains available for Manchester United and is part of the squad preparing for their midweek Premier League fixture against Newcastle, having recently recovered from illness.