Ijebu Ode Protesters Reject Alleged Plan To Handpick Next Awujale

A peaceful protest held on Friday, 23 January 2026, in Ijebu Ode, a historic city in Ogun State in south west Nigeria, as residents raised concerns over an alleged plan to impose the next Awujale of Ijebuland, the traditional monarch of the Ijebu people.

Okay News reports that the protesters marched through Awujale Palace Road and moved towards the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat to register their displeasure about the reported development.

The demonstration followed a decision by the Ogun State Government to pause the Awujale selection process. The state government said it took the step after receiving several petitions linked to concerns raised by security agencies and other stakeholders involved in local traditional affairs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, said the selection process was halted due to the volume of petitions and the need to address the issues raised before any further action is taken.

Traditional leadership succession in Nigeria often carries deep cultural importance, and selection processes can attract public attention when there are disagreements over procedure, eligibility, or fairness.