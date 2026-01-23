Business

Afreximbank Ends Credit Rating Relationship with Fitch

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially ended its credit rating relationship with Fitch Ratings, saying the exercise no longer reflects an accurate understanding of the bank’s legal foundation, mission, and mandate.

In a statement issued from Cairo on Friday, January 23, 2026, the pan-African financial institution said the decision followed an internal assessment of its engagement with the ratings agency.

“This decision follows a review of the relationship, and its firm belief that the credit rating exercise no longer reflects a good understanding of the Bank’s Establishment Agreement, its mission and its mandate,” Afreximbank said.

Okay News reports that the bank emphasised that the move does not in any way undermine its financial strength or operational outlook. Instead, Afreximbank said its core fundamentals remain intact and resilient.

“Afreximbank’s business profile remains robust, underpinned by strong shareholder relationships and the legal protections embedded in its Establishment Agreement, signed and ratified by its member states,” the statement added.

