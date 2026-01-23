Kajuru Church Kidnappings: PFN Urges Security Agencies To Free Captives Without Delay

Nigeria’s Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, a nationwide umbrella body for many Pentecostal Christian churches, has condemned the abduction of more than 100 Christian worshippers in Kurmin Wali, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, in north-western Nigeria.

In a statement dated Friday, 23 January 2026, the group said the kidnappings happened during a church gathering and have thrown families, churches, and the wider Christian community into grief, fear, and uncertainty.

Okay News reports that the Fellowship described the incident as a painful reversal at a time when many residents of Kaduna State had begun to feel some relief after years of repeated insecurity in parts of the state.

The statement was signed by Bishop David Bakare, the National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). He said the attack raised fresh concerns about the safety of citizens who simply want to worship in peace.

The Fellowship called the abductions a cruel act and urged Nigeria’s security agencies to mobilise all available resources and intelligence to secure the victims’ immediate, safe, and unconditional release.

It added that rescuing the abducted worshippers was vital to ease the distress caused by early denials and the confusion that followed the incident.

“The protection of lives and property is a fundamental responsibility of government, and we trust that decisive action will be taken without delay,” the statement said.

The PFN also appealed to Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene, saying that presidential involvement in similar cases in other states had helped deliver positive results in the past.

The Fellowship expressed solidarity with the families of those being held, promising continued prayers, support, and encouragement as they wait for news of their loved ones.

It also prayed for protection for the abducted worshippers, strength and comfort for their relatives, and wisdom for the security personnel working to bring them home safely.

The statement ended with a call for lasting peace, justice, and improved security in Kaduna State and across Nigeria.