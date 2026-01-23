Japan Heads to Early Elections as PM Takaichi Dissolves Parliament

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has officially dissolved the lower house of parliament, clearing the path for a snap election scheduled for February 8, 2026. The dissolution took place on Friday, with the Speaker reading the formal proclamation as lawmakers filled the chamber with the traditional rallying cry of “banzai.”

Okay News reports that the 12-day official campaign period will commence on Tuesday. Takaichi, who made history in October as Japan’s first female premier, is seeking to capitalize on her high personal approval ratings—currently hovering around 70 percent—to strengthen the position of her governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The LDP, currently in a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), holds only a slim majority and is looking to regain public support lost in recent years.

The upcoming election is expected to be dominated by economic concerns, particularly inflation and the rising cost of living. While new data shows inflation slowed to 2.4 percent in December due to government subsidies, the price of daily staples like rice remains a critical issue for voters, having risen more than 34 percent compared to last year. Both the ruling coalition and opposition camps have reportedly floated proposals to remove consumption tax on food to ease the burden on households.

Foreign policy and security will also play a significant role in the campaign. Tensions with Beijing have escalated following Takaichi’s comments in November regarding potential Japanese involvement if China were to take military action against Taiwan. These remarks have led to increased diplomatic and economic friction with Japan’s neighbor.

Facing Takaichi is a newly formed opposition bloc known as the Centrist Reform Alliance, created by the union of the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and Komeito. This alliance aims to woo swing voters dissatisfied with the LDP’s long reign, though analysts suggest that unseating the ruling party remains a formidable challenge despite the shifting political landscape.