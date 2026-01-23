NBA President Condemns Maina’s Appointment as Patron of Abuja Branch

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted with fury to the reported appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former pension reform boss convicted of money laundering, as the “Grand Patron” of the NBA Garki Branch. In a stern statement issued on Friday, NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, described the action as “reprehensible” and a mockery of the legal profession.

Okay News reports that the controversy erupted after the Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch, Mr. Anthony Bamidele Ojo, purportedly bestowed the honor upon Maina, who was convicted for stealing over N2 billion in pension funds. The NBA national leadership views this move as a direct affront to the Association’s motto of promoting the rule of law and the government’s fight against corruption.

In the statement made available to Okay News on Friday, January 23, 2026, Mazi Osigwe directed Mr. Ojo to “immediately withdraw any purported appointment” of Maina and to cease issuing any statements supporting him or commenting on his appeal, which is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

“The purported appointment not only paints the legal profession and the NBA in a bad light but also makes a mockery of the Government’s fight against corruption,” Osigwe stated. He further condemned the Branch Chairman for making public comments regarding Maina’s ongoing appeal, noting that the Bar must not be seen as trying to sway public opinion or launder the image of a convict.

Consequently, the NBA President announced that disciplinary proceedings will be commenced against Mr. Anthony Bamidele Ojo for conduct inconsistent with the NBA Constitution and the Rules of Professional Conduct.

“The Association will not, under any guise, lend its platform, name, or institutional credibility to influence public opinion… or take steps that may be perceived as laundering the image of any person convicted of criminal offences,” the statement read. “Any conduct that undermines these principles will attract firm and decisive institutional response.”