INEC Registers Two New Political Parties Ahead of 2027 General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially registered two new political parties—the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA)—as Nigeria intensifies preparations for the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made on Thursday during INEC’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, explained that the approval followed a rigorous screening process that began with 171 applications from associations seeking party status.

Okay News reports that the 14 groups that passed the initial stage and eight that submitted full documentation, only the DLA met all constitutional and Electoral Act requirements. According to Okay News, the NDC was also registered following a court order directing INEC to grant it recognition.

The development expands Nigeria’s political space as voters prepare to elect a new president, lawmakers, governors, and state assembly members in early 2027. INEC also used the meeting to reassure stakeholders of its commitment to credible elections, announcing plans for voter revalidation and cautioning against misinformation ahead of the polls.