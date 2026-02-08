Infrastructure And Power To Take Lead In Nigeria’s Proposed N4.23 Trillion Capital Spend

Nigeria, Africa, is set to channel approximately N4.23 trillion into 50 major capital projects across eight federal ministries as part of its 2026 fiscal strategy. The proposed spending plan indicates a heavy concentration of resources toward infrastructure and human capital development to stimulate long-term economic growth in the region.

Okay News reports that the figures, compiled from the 2026 budget proposal and supporting documents by BudgIT Nigeria, a prominent civic organization tracking public spending in Nigeria, Africa, reveal a capital-heavy strategy. The data suggests a deliberate effort to address the country’s infrastructure deficit through large-ticket investments in power, roads, and transport.

The Ministry of Works, Nigeria’s government department responsible for road infrastructure, is the largest beneficiary with an allocation of N2.5 trillion. This funding is expected to cover both new and ongoing road construction, including strategic corridors and counterpart funding for major international infrastructure partnerships.

The Ministry of Power, which oversees electricity regulation and generation, follows with N894.16 billion. According to the budget documents, these funds are earmarked for transmission expansion, renewable energy programs, rural electrification, and initiatives aimed at recovering the national grid. Other major allocations include N316.63 billion for the Ministry of Transport and N175.84 billion for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the 2026 budget proposal outlines significant social investments. The Ministry of Education is allocated N157 billion for major projects, while the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is set to receive N133.29 billion. These funds are targeted at improving human capital outcomes and food security across the diverse geopolitical zones of the country.

The proposed 2026 budget totals N58.18 trillion with a projected deficit of over N23 trillion. While the ambitious capital program offers opportunities for public-private partnerships and industrial growth, experts state that the success of the plan will depend on the government’s ability to fund the deficit and execute projects on schedule amid ongoing security and economic challenges.