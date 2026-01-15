Internet Blackout and Delays Hit Polls as Ugandans Vote in General Elections

Logistical hurdles and technical failures have significantly slowed the commencement of presidential and parliamentary elections across Uganda. Long queues were observed at various polling units in the capital, Kampala, as voters expressed frustration over the late arrival of election materials and the malfunctioning of biometric voter verification kits.

The technical issues have been largely attributed to a nationwide internet shutdown imposed by the government prior to the polls. While authorities claim the blackout is necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and potential violence, opposition figures argue it is a calculated move to hinder the monitoring of the electoral process and the reporting of irregularities.

Okay News reports that the election is primarily a contest between the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power since 1986, and Robert Kyagulanyi, the popular musician and politician widely known as Bobi Wine. Museveni, 81, is seeking a seventh term in office, basing his campaign on national stability, while Wine, 43, has centered his platform on economic reform and ending corruption.

The pre-election period was characterized by heightened security and reports of a crackdown on opposition supporters. Security forces have maintained a heavy presence in the streets of Kampala, with armored vehicles stationed at key junctions to deter any potential unrest following the 2021 election cycle, which was marked by significant violence.

Economic concerns remain the top priority for the majority of the electorate, particularly among the youth who face high unemployment rates. Voters are also seeking improvements in public infrastructure and better access to healthcare and education as the country decides its leadership for the next five years.

The Electoral Commission has assured the public that any voter already in line by the close of polls will be allowed to cast their ballot. Official results for the presidential race are expected to be announced by Saturday, January 17, 2026.