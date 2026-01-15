United Kingdom Economy Surpasses Growth Expectations In November Amid Services Sector Expansion

Britain’s economy recorded stronger-than-anticipated growth in November, according to newly released official data, providing a measure of encouragement for the United Kingdom’s Labour government following a period marked by weaker economic indicators.

Okay News reports that the United Kingdom’s gross domestic product expanded by 0.3 per cent in November compared with the previous month, figures released on Thursday, January 15, 2026, by the Office for National Statistics, the United Kingdom’s official statistics agency, revealed. The outcome exceeded the 0.1 per cent growth forecast by financial analysts who had anticipated a more modest recovery.

The Office for National Statistics also confirmed that the British economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in October, reinforcing concerns that momentum had weakened in the final quarter of the year. However, the agency revised its earlier assessment of September’s performance, stating that the economy recorded slight growth during that month after initially being reported as having declined.

Providing insight into the underlying drivers of the rebound, Liz McKeown, Director of Economic Statistics at the Office for National Statistics, said the three-month period from September to November was “led by growth in the services sector.” The services industry, which includes finance, retail, healthcare, and professional services, represents the largest share of the United Kingdom’s economic output.

The improved November data marked the first major official economic reading for the United Kingdom since the start of the new year, setting the tone ahead of key labour market and price stability indicators expected in the coming days. Official unemployment and inflation figures are scheduled for release next week and are likely to shape policy debates within government and financial markets.

Reacting to the figures, a spokesperson for His Majesty’s Treasury, the United Kingdom government department responsible for public finance and economic policy, acknowledged the positive momentum but cautioned that significant challenges remain. The spokesperson said there was “more to do” to strengthen growth while “keeping inflation low and stable, tackling the cost of living and bringing our borrowing costs down”.

Economists note that the stronger-than-expected expansion may ease immediate recession fears but warn that sustained growth will depend on consumer confidence, wage trends, and the government’s ability to balance fiscal discipline with economic stimulus.