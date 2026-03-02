TEHRAN, Iran: The Islamic Republic of Iran is considering a complete withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup following military airstrikes by the United States of America and the State of Israel that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The global football tournament is scheduled to take place in three months across the United States of America, Canada, and the United Mexican States.

The international conflict intensified rapidly on Friday, February 27, 2026, and Saturday, February 28, 2026. The joint military operation by the United States of America and Israel targeted major cities in Iran, including the capital city of Tehran. In response, the Iranian government launched missile attacks directed at neighboring countries, specifically the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar. Okay News reports that military jets from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were deployed to defend allied nations from the Iranian strikes. This widespread escalation means that five countries competing in the upcoming football finals are now directly involved in the violence.

The growing crisis has cast extreme doubt over the participation of the Iranian national football team. Iran is currently placed in a tournament group alongside New Zealand, the Kingdom of Belgium, and the Arab Republic of Egypt. The team is scheduled to play its opening match on the morning of Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The final decision regarding the withdrawal of the team remains pending, but local football authorities are not optimistic about their attendance. Mehdi Taj, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, recently addressed the extreme uncertainty surrounding their participation. He stated, “With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the cup.” He also clarified the internal decision making process by adding, “But the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that.”