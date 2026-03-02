US Warplanes Crash in Kuwait as Iran Claims F-15 Shootdown

Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning amid escalating regional hostilities. While the Kuwaiti defense ministry confirmed the multiple crashes, Iranian state television quickly claimed that at least one United States F-15 fighter jet was intentionally downed by Iranian air defense fire.

Okay News reports that Kuwaiti authorities have assured the public that all crew members survived the incident. According to an official defense ministry statement, search and rescue operations were immediately initiated, and the affected pilots were safely evacuated to a local hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition while the official cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

The dramatic development comes as Iran presses forward with a third consecutive day of retaliatory military strikes across the Gulf region.

Unverified footage widely circulating on social media purportedly shows a US F-15 warplane going down, alongside images of a pilot who successfully descended by parachute being transported away from the crash site in a civilian vehicle.