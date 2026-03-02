News

US Warplanes Crash in Kuwait as Iran Claims F-15 Shootdown

By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
Black smoke rises near the US embassy in Kuwait City after a reported Iranian strike on March 2, 2026. / AFP

Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning amid escalating regional hostilities. While the Kuwaiti defense ministry confirmed the multiple crashes, Iranian state television quickly claimed that at least one United States F-15 fighter jet was intentionally downed by Iranian air defense fire.

Okay News reports that Kuwaiti authorities have assured the public that all crew members survived the incident. According to an official defense ministry statement, search and rescue operations were immediately initiated, and the affected pilots were safely evacuated to a local hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition while the official cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

The dramatic development comes as Iran presses forward with a third consecutive day of retaliatory military strikes across the Gulf region.

Unverified footage widely circulating on social media purportedly shows a US F-15 warplane going down, alongside images of a pilot who successfully descended by parachute being transported away from the crash site in a civilian vehicle.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Calls Dubai ‘Safer Than Europe’ Amid Airstrikes
Next Article Iran Considers 2026 World Cup Boycott After United States Strikes

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -