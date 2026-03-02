Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Calls Dubai ‘Safer Than Europe’ Amid Airstrikes

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, has described Dubai as statistically safer than parts of Europe despite ongoing missile exchanges in the Middle East.

Speaking at the Blockchain Life conference, Durov criticised European governments over what he called restrictive policies and increasing pressure on technology executives. He contrasted this with what he described as the United Arab Emirates’ political neutrality, low crime rates, and tax-friendly environment.

Durov, 41, first rose to prominence after co-founding VKontakte (VK), Russia’s largest social network, in 2006. He left Russia in 2014 after refusing to provide user data to security authorities during unrest in Ukraine.

He launched Telegram in 2013 with his brother Nikolai Durov, positioning the platform as a privacy-focused messaging alternative. Telegram now reports more than one billion monthly active users and operates from Dubai, where Durov is currently based.

Durov was briefly detained in France in 2024 over allegations linked to content moderation on Telegram. He has criticised authorities in France, the United Kingdom, and Germany for what he describes as attempts to curb digital freedom. Russian authorities have also reportedly examined aspects of Telegram’s operations in recent years.

Durov’s net worth is estimated between $12 billion and $17 billion as of early 2026, largely derived from his stake in Telegram and cryptocurrency holdings.

He has never been married and is currently reported to be in a relationship with Russian crypto influencer Yulia Vavilova. Durov has acknowledged having six children from previous relationships and has also publicly stated that he has fathered additional children through sperm donation.

Telegram’s headquarters are based in Dubai, a city Durov frequently praises for its regulatory environment, security, and business climate. He has described the emirate as a preferred global hub for entrepreneurs and technology professionals, even amid rising regional tensions.