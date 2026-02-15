Italy Proposes Climate-Shock Debt Suspension for African Nations

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Italy has proposed allowing African countries to temporarily suspend debt repayments when hit by extreme climate events, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Friday.

Okay News reports that Meloni spoke at the close of the second Italy-Africa meeting. She is expected to attend the African Union summit, where debt and climate resilience are key agenda items. The proposal comes as concerns grow over the continent’s rising debt burden and exposure to climate shocks.

“Today, once again, we focused on an issue that is central for Africa, which is debt,” Meloni said. She explained that Rome is proposing debt suspension clauses for countries affected by floods, droughts, or other weather-related disasters. Under the proposal, affected nations could pause repayments to free up funds for emergency response and rebuilding. However, Meloni did not provide details on how the mechanism would work or which countries might qualify.

The proposal comes as debt pressures intensify across Africa. S&P Global Ratings estimates African governments face nearly $90 billion in external debt repayments in 2026, more than triple 2012 levels. Nigeria is among countries facing significant repayment pressure. About $27 billion of Africa’s obligations relate to Egypt, the continent’s largest debtor.

Italy has made Africa engagement a foreign policy priority through its Mattei Plan, focusing on energy, agriculture and infrastructure. The proposed debt suspension mechanism reflects growing interest in linking relief to climate resilience.