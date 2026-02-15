Capital Gains Tax Hits Record N522 Billion in 2025 on Oil Divestments

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Capital Gains Tax collections surged to a record N522 billion (approximately $333 million) in 2025, driven largely by asset divestments in the upstream oil and gas sector, official figures show.

Okay News reports that the 2025 outturn far exceeded the N60 billion target, achieving an 869 percent performance rate. According to data from the Nigeria Revenue Service, collections climbed from N52 billion in 2024 to N522 billion in 2025, a year-on-year increase of about 904 percent. The surge reflects a wave of asset sales and restructuring in the oil sector.

Capital Gains Tax applies when assets such as land, shares, or business interests are sold. The rate was recently increased from 10 percent to 30 percent for large companies, aligning it with the standard Company Income Tax rate.

The sharp jump comes amid broader tax reform efforts. The exemption threshold for share sales now stands at N150 million in any 12 months, provided gains do not exceed N10 million. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, said this exempts over 99 percent of investors. Small businesses and low-income earners are also exempt.

However, the Association of Securities Dealing Houses has called for a review, citing a sharp N6 trillion decline in market capitalisation. Its Chairman warned the policy threatens investor confidence. Oyedele countered that reforms will improve business valuations and deliver long-term benefits.