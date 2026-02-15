Doha Forum Spotlights Gaza Peace Pathways at Munich Security Conference 2026

MUNICH, Germany — At the 2026 edition of the Munich Security Conference, the Doha Forum convened a closed-door policy conversation examining how the current pause in fighting around Gaza could be transformed into a lasting peace framework.

The session, titled “Conversation on Sustainable Peace in Gaza,” was held amid a delicate ceasefire, an ongoing humanitarian emergency, and concerns that the conflict could quickly reignite.

Rather than revisiting broad political declarations, the discussion focused on practical steps for moving from short-term calm to durable stability.

Okay News reports that participants assessed the sequencing required to sustain de-escalation, expand humanitarian relief, and initiate reconstruction at scale.

Central to the exchange were questions of credible guarantees, effective oversight, and governance arrangements that could gain legitimacy on the ground, while also satisfying regional and international stakeholders.

The panel also examined how emerging coordination mechanisms could help align regional actors with international partners to support security, recovery, and long-term economic and social rebuilding. Speakers stressed that without institutions and incentives capable of earning buy-in from Palestinians, Israelis, and key external players, peace efforts risk remaining aspirational rather than actionable.

Senior figures taking part included Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Akif Cagatay Kilic, Chief Advisor on National Security and Foreign Policy to the President of the Republic of Türkiye; and Sigrid Kaag, a member of the Gaza Executive Board and Co-chair of the United Nations Foundation.

Reflecting on the urgency of the moment, Al Ansari said: “While the ceasefire is holding, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains deeply fragile. Sustainable peace will require continued mediation, humanitarian access, reconstruction, and a shared commitment from all sides to long-term stability.”

Doha Forum’s General Manager, Maha Al Kuwari, said the engagement at Munich was consistent with the Forum’s wider mission, noting: “At a time when conflicts are increasingly interconnected and global trust is under strain, the Munich Security Conference remains a vital platform for shaping the conversations that influence international peace and security. Convening this discussion on sustainable peace in Gaza reflects Doha Forum’s longstanding commitment to inclusive dialogue and to advancing practical, implementable approaches to complex global challenges.”

The Forum also confirmed that its 24th annual edition will take place in Doha on December 5–6, 2026, under the theme “Redefining Global Trust,” bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to address cooperation and confidence-building in a rapidly changing global order.