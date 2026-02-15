Obama Slams Racist Video Shared by Trump, Warns Against ‘Rogue’ Federal Actions

Former US president Barack Obama has condemned a racist video shared on social media by US President Donald Trump that depicted him and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Although he did not directly mention Trump by name, Obama said the level of respect and dignity once associated with public office had eroded, describing such content as a troubling distraction from serious national issues.

In an interview, Obama said while controversial posts may attract attention, most Americans still value decency and kindness. He described parts of today’s political discourse as a “clown show” amplified by social media, adding that restoring standards of conduct would ultimately depend on the American people. Trump has previously refused to apologise for sharing the video, insisting he did nothing wrong.

Obama also criticised the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, branding certain actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “rogue” and dangerous.

He said reports of agents forcefully removing individuals from homes and operating without clear oversight resembled tactics seen in authoritarian regimes rather than in the United States. While acknowledging tensions surrounding the crackdown, he praised community solidarity in Minneapolis and urged citizens to uphold democratic values amid the controversy.