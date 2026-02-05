Jaiz Bank Posts N31.3 Billion Profit In 2025 Driven By Strong Investment Income

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest financial institution, reported a 28.43% increase in pre-tax profit to N31.3 billion for the 2025 financial year, up from N24.4 billion in the previous year.

This strong performance was primarily fueled by a significant 27.29% growth in net income from its core financing and investing activities, which rose to N97.4 billion, underscoring the bank’s effective deployment of funds in accordance with Islamic finance principles.

Okay News reports that income from financing contracts, dominated by Murabaha transactions, grew by 43.31% to N45.9 billion, while income from investing activities, largely from Sukuk investments, increased by 17.22% to N52 billion. The fourth quarter was particularly robust, contributing N8.1 billion to the annual pre-tax profit, an 8.27% improvement from the same period in 2024, driven by a surge in top-line income.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded, with total assets growing to N1.2 trillion, supported by a substantial Sukuk investment portfolio of N489.4 billion and financing assets of N245.6 billion.

However, shareholder equity experienced a slight decline to N68.3 billion from N71.4 billion, even as customer deposits, a key liability, rose significantly to N724 billion, reflecting strong liquidity and customer trust in the institution.

Despite an impairment charge of N452 million—a shift from a gain in the prior year—and a reduction in fee-based income, the bank’s overall profitability improved.

With its share price showing recovery potential after a recent dip, Jaiz Bank’s results demonstrate resilience and growth within Nigeria’s niche non-interest banking sector, positioning it for sustained performance.