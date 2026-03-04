Jigawa State Approves N853 Million for 86 Housing Units to Support Public Servants

Dutse, Nigeria – The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved N853 million (approximately $545,000) for the purchase of 86 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to support public servants and other beneficiaries in the state.

Okay News reports that State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Sagir Musa, disclosed the approval after the council meeting in Dutse, stating that the acquisition aims to address accommodation challenges within the state.

The initiative aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s 12-Point Agenda on housing and urban development, designed to promote decent shelter, reduce housing deficits, and enhance living standards.

At approximately N9.92 million per unit, the purchase falls within the federally subsidised estate pricing range, comparable to government-funded one-bedroom units under the Renewed Hope Estates Programme which cost between N8 million and N9 million.

The state government continues its focus on welfare and development, having previously approved N7 billion for the 2025 dry season rice cultivation programme and N1.6 billion for the 2026 Dry Season Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme.

This housing units purchase reflects the administration’s commitment to expanding affordable housing access for public servants and improving citizen welfare.