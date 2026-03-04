US Embassy in Abuja Cancels All Visa Appointments Over Protest Fears Linked to Iran Conflict

ABUJA, Nigeria — The United States Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has cancelled all visa appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, citing security concerns linked to potential protests in the city.

In a notice issued by the U.S. Mission Nigeria, the embassy said the decision followed intelligence indicating a high likelihood of demonstrations in Abuja connected to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Okay News reports that the embassy warned American citizens in the city to remain cautious and limit movement while monitoring developments.

“Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja has cancelled all visa appointments on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Applicants will be contacted with information on how to reschedule. Please monitor our website and social media channels for further updates,” the embassy noted.

According to the embassy, past demonstrations by some groups have resulted in violent confrontations with Nigerian security forces, prompting the mission to advise heightened vigilance.

In a security alert issued to U.S. citizens, the embassy said there was a strong possibility of protests across parts of Abuja and urged Americans in the city to remain indoors.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens that there is a high potential for protests in Abuja today, March 4, 2026, due to the current conflict with Iran.”

The embassy strongly recommended that U.S. citizens avoid protest locations, crowds, and large gatherings while closely following updates from local media and official channels.

It also advised residents to remain alert in public places such as shopping centres, movie theatres, and places of worship, and to review their personal security plans.

Other safety measures suggested by the embassy include carrying proper identification, keeping mobile phones charged for emergencies, and varying travel routes and times to reduce predictability.

Despite the visa appointment cancellations in Abuja, the embassy confirmed that consular operations continue in other locations.

“The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open. Please monitor our website for updates.”

The embassy added that individuals requiring emergency assistance can contact the mission directly through its official communication channels.