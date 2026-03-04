MTN, Airtel Generate N3.6 Trillion from Data as Nigerian Consumption Surges in 2025

Two leading telecommunications operators in Nigeria, MTN and Airtel, generated over N3.6 trillion (approximately $2.3 billion) from data alone in 2025, as Nigerians’ appetite for internet usage continues to grow.

Data has overtaken voice as the main source of revenue for mobile network operators in recent years, with the rate of data revenue growth now dwarfing that of voice.

Okay News reports that MTN Nigeria generated N2.8 trillion from data for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 74.5 percent growth over the N1.6 trillion recorded in 2024. MTN further disclosed that its data traffic increased by 34 percent and average usage per subscriber rose by 20 percent to 13.1GB for the year. Airtel Nigeria, in its latest financial results covering the nine months ended December 31, 2025, reported a 67.4 percent growth in data revenue as it raked in N838.6 billion compared with the N500.8 billion posted in the same period of 2024.

Industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission shows a steady rise in data consumption by Nigerians throughout the year. In May, Nigerians consumed 1.04 million terabytes of data, the highest monthly record since January 2023 when the telecom regulator started publishing the data. By December 2025, data consumption hit another new high of 1.38 million terabytes.

The rapid growth of Nigeria’s digital economy has been attributed to the increasing data consumption. Lagos-based digital marketing specialist Idowu Ayodele noted that many Nigerians are seeking opportunities to earn income online, posting video content across social media platforms to monetize their presence. Telecom expert Adewale Adeoye added that the explosion of short-form video platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels has particularly driven data usage among younger Nigerians, while online gaming, livestreams, and remote work tools have also contributed to rising consumption.

For telecom operators, more data consumption and revenue mean continued heavy investment in expanding capacity. MTN invested N1 trillion in network capacity in 2025, more than doubling its prior year capital expenditure, and plans to invest more this year. Airtel Nigeria CEO Dinesh Balsingh said the company is implementing intensive rollout of fibre infrastructure across cities and states, with network upgrades set to accelerate in 2026. This data revenue surge reflects the structural demand for digital services and the growing role of connectivity in Nigeria’s economy.