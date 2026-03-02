Nigeria Police Council Confirms Olatunji Disu as New Police Chief

Abuja, Nigeria – The National Police Council of the federal government of Nigeria has unanimously endorsed the appointment of Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector General of Police.

The confirmation took place on Monday, March 2, 2026, during a meeting at the State House in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. The Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the decision after the council session, which lasted for 40 minutes. The gathering commenced at approximately 2:15 pm West African Time when the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arrived at the Council Chamber.

This official endorsement complies with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, which mandates the National Police Council to formally consider and approve such appointments. The meeting followed a recent leadership change within the Nigeria Police Force. The former Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced his resignation on Tuesday of the previous week. While his official resignation letter cited family issues, earlier reports suggested he was summoned to the Presidential Villa on Monday evening and instructed to step down. Okay News reports that following this exit, the 59-year-old Olatunji Disu was appointed to serve in an acting capacity on Wednesday before his permanent confirmation.

The swift confirmation highlights the commitment of the Nigerian government to maintaining stability within the national security architecture. The National Police Council, which is chaired by the President of Nigeria, comprises the governors from all 36 states in Nigeria, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the serving Inspector General of Police.

Prior to the meeting, the Presidency of Nigeria released a statement detailing the formal process. The statement read, “In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.” Over the weekend, multiple highly placed officials within the Presidency and the police establishment confirmed the scheduled gathering to the media.

Key national figures attended the pivotal meeting to secure the new leadership. Present were the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack. Governors from Enugu, Nasarawa, Ogun, Kwara, Plateau, Ondo, and Lagos states were also in attendance, alongside the Deputy Governor of Kogi State and the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Police Affairs, and Interior.

With the endorsement secured from the National Police Council, the next constitutional step requires the President of Nigeria to transmit the name of Olatunji Disu to the Senate of Nigeria for final legislative confirmation. This step will fully cement his position as the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the West African nation.