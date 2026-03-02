US Aircraft Depart Spanish Bases After Spain Bars Use for Iran Strikes

Madrid, Spain – Fifteen United States military aircraft have departed joint US-Spanish bases in southern Spain after the Spanish government stated the facilities would not be used for attacks on Iran, according to flight tracking data and official statements.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft leaving Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base following weekend strikes on Iran carried out by the United States and Israel.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said the bases, which are jointly operated but remain under Spanish sovereignty, would not be used for operations against Iran. He stated that any military use must comply with existing bilateral agreements and the United Nations Charter.

Flight tracking maps indicated that at least seven of the aircraft, including Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling planes, landed at Ramstein Air Base. Other flights were shown heading toward southern France, while some routes were not publicly displayed.

Spain’s position contrasts with that of the United Kingdom. Initially, Britain declined the use of its bases for strikes on Iran, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer later authorised their use for what he described as “collective self-defence.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has condemned the US-Israeli military action in Iran, a stance that could place additional strain on relations between Madrid and Washington as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.