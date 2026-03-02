Iran: Khamenei’s Wife, Mansoureh Bagherzadeh, Dies After Injuries From US-Israeli Strikes

Tehran, Iran – Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, wife of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has died in Tehran after reportedly sustaining critical injuries during a joint United States–Israeli military offensive. Iranian state media confirmed her death on Monday, stating that she had been in a coma since the weekend.

According to official reports, Bagherzadeh, 79, was injured when coordinated airstrikes targeted several locations in and around the Iranian capital.

The attacks allegedly claimed the lives of her husband and other senior Iranian officials. Authorities said she failed to recover from the wounds sustained during the bombardment.

Born in Mashhad, Iran, Bagherzadeh married Khamenei in 1965 and remained a central figure within Iran’s clerical and political establishment throughout his decades-long leadership. Her death marks another significant development in the escalating conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel.