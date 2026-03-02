Borno Air Offensive Hits Sambisa as Nigerian Air Force Targets Insurgent Commanders

Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria — The Nigerian Air Force has carried out a major air operation against suspected terrorist commanders in the Sambisa forest region of north eastern Nigeria, in what military authorities described as a significant blow to insurgent leadership structures.

The operation was conducted under Operation Hadin Kai, a joint counter insurgency campaign involving Nigeria’s military services and security agencies aimed at restoring stability in the North East of the country. The strikes targeted locations in the Yuwe general area of the Sambisa axis in Borno State, a region that has long served as a stronghold for extremist groups operating in Nigeria’s North East.

In a statement released on Monday, March 2, 2026, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the mission was based on confirmed intelligence.

“The NAF under the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, executed a decisive, intelligence-driven Air Interdiction mission against terrorist elements in the Yuwe general area of the Sambisa axis on 28 February 2026. The early morning operation followed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance which identified structures serving as terrorist commanders’ hideouts and logistics warehouses.

“Acting with precision and overwhelming force, NAF strike elements successfully acquired and engaged the validated targets, delivering accurate air strikes that effectively dismantled critical terrorist infrastructure.

“Post-strike assessments, corroborated by credible intelligence sources, confirm the neutralisation of several high-value terrorist operatives, including senior commanders and fighters actively coordinating hostile activities within the theatre.”

Borno State, located in north eastern Nigeria near the borders with Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, has been at the centre of a long running insurgency that has displaced millions of people and drawn international attention. Sambisa forest, in particular, has frequently been identified by security agencies as a base for armed groups responsible for attacks on civilians and security forces.

According to Air Commodore Ejodame, the latest strikes disrupted the command and control systems of the targeted groups and weakened their logistics network, reducing their operational capacity in the area.

“The strikes significantly disrupted the terrorists’ command-and-control architecture and degraded their logistics network, further constraining their operational capabilities in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force has since maintained a sustained ISR presence over the area to identify and engage additional verified targets, keeping relentless pressure on fleeing and regrouping elements.”

Okay News reports that the Nigerian Air Force has intensified intelligence led air operations in recent months as part of broader efforts to support ground troops working to reclaim and stabilise affected communities across Borno State and surrounding areas.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, who heads the Nigerian Air Force, praised the aircrew and support teams involved in the mission for what he described as professionalism and combat efficiency.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to project decisive air power in close synergy with ground forces until every identified terrorist enclave is dismantled. We remain committed to sustaining aggressive, intelligence-led operations that protect our nation and restore enduring peace,” he added.

The air mission forms part of ongoing counter insurgency operations under Operation Hadin Kai, which continues to combine air and ground offensives aimed at dismantling remaining insurgent enclaves in Nigeria’s North East. Military authorities say sustained pressure will continue in the Sambisa axis and nearby communities as efforts to restore long term security move forward.