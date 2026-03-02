Wike Insists Ireti Kingibe Will Not Return as FCT Senator

Abuja, Nigeria – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Senator Ireti Kingibe will not return to the National Assembly as the representative of the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Wike said he stands firmly by his earlier position that Kingibe would not secure another term. He criticised the senator’s performance, questioning her level of accountability and impact in office. According to him, leadership should be measured by visible results and service delivery to constituents.

The minister dismissed claims by Kingibe that she had attempted to contact him without success, stating that he does not have her phone number and does not engage in pretence. He challenged the senator to present her “report card” to FCT residents, just as he intends to showcase projects executed under his administration, particularly in satellite towns and communities.

Wike further emphasised that collaboration in governance must be based on performance rather than personal relationships. He maintained that while he remains open to working with elected officials, such partnerships must be driven by tangible contributions to the development of the FCT.