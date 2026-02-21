Kaduna Ex-Governor El-Rufai Faces Legal Uncertainty as ADC Chieftain Demands Court Action or Release

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — A senior member of the African Democratic Congress has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to either formally charge former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in court or release him from custody without delay.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Usman Austin, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, expressed concern over the continued detention of the former governor. He urged the anti-corruption agency to strictly follow legal procedures in handling the matter.

Austin referred to what he described as a recent example set by the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence service, which he said had chosen to seek judicial intervention instead of holding suspects for extended periods without court oversight.

“The decision of the DSS to approach a court of law rather than resorting to arbitrary detention is both civil and democratic.

“The DSS has shown that the proper way to handle such matters is to let the court decide through merit-based arguments from both the prosecutor and the defendant,” he said.

Austin argued that if there are allegations against El-Rufai, they should be tested before a competent court of law. He stressed that adherence to established legal procedures is essential to maintaining public trust in Nigeria’s justice system.

He further stated that El-Rufai had previously responded to an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the country’s main anti-corruption agency responsible for investigating financial crimes. According to him, the former governor cooperated with investigators.

“The EFCC is yet to explain the circumstances of this custody—whether Mallam El-Rufai was officially handed over to the ICPC or if he was re-arrested after being granted administrative bail. This ambiguity undermines the rule of law,” he said.

Austin called for clarity on how El-Rufai moved from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to that of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission. He said transparency in such matters is vital in a democratic society governed by the rule of law.

He added that protecting the rights of individuals until proven guilty remains a fundamental principle of international best practice.

“Arresting someone before commencing an investigation is a gross abuse of the right to a fair hearing. Anti-corruption agencies must not allow themselves to become willing tools of oppression if they wish to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

“The ICPC must uphold the standards of a civilised society. If there is a case against El-Rufai, let it be argued in court. If not, he must be released immediately,” the statement added.

Okay News reports that El-Rufai was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, shortly after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former governor had arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja at about 10 am West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Monday, February 16, 2026, for questioning. He remained in the commission’s custody until Wednesday.

Sources within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission confirmed that he had been released before operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission took him into custody soon afterward.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission later confirmed that El-Rufai is currently being held in connection with an ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and signed by the commission’s Head of Media and Public Communications, John Odey, the agency said the former governor remained in its custody as of the close of work that day.

The development has drawn public attention because El-Rufai is a prominent political figure who served as governor of Kaduna State, located in northwestern Nigeria, from 2015 to 2023. His detention raises broader questions about due process, transparency, and the role of anti-corruption institutions in Africa’s most populous country.