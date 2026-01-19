Kano Governor Meets Tinubu in Aso Rock as Defection Rumour Thickens

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf on Monday was received at the State House for a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu, a development that has added significant weight to circulating rumours regarding a potential shift in political allegiance.

Okay News reports that Governor Yusuf arrived at the President’s office at approximately 4:13 p.m. on January 19, 2026. This high-profile visit comes amidst widespread reports suggesting that the governor is considering defecting from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that would significantly alter the balance of power in Northern Nigeria.

The reported plans have triggered severe tension within the NNPP, creating a visible rift between the governor’s administration and the party’s national leadership. The friction is particularly acute between the governor’s supporters and the loyalists of the Kwankwasiyya movement, led by the party’s national leader and former presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Party officials have been vocal in their disapproval of the rumored defection. Hon. Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, the NNPP Chairman in Kano State, recently disclosed that the party hierarchy is fully aware of the ongoing political maneuvering. He noted that the leadership has engaged in several attempts to persuade the individuals involved to remain within the party, emphasizing their responsibility to the people of Kano who voted them into power under the NNPP banner.

Senator Kwankwaso has also weighed in on the situation, issuing a stern warning to those contemplating an exit. In a video addressing his supporters, the former governor noted that history is replete with politicians who failed after betraying their original platforms. He urged members to reflect deeply on their actions, insisting that political betrayal rarely yields lasting success.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the governor’s future, Kwankwaso remains confident in the party’s grassroots strength. He has dismissed the threat of defections, arguing that the movement relies on the support of the masses rather than the influence of a few politicians. He cited recent large turnouts at party gatherings as proof that the NNPP remains firmly rooted in Kano, regardless of the political realignments occurring at the top.