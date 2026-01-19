Global Fashion Icon Valentino Garavani Passes Away at 93 in Rome

The international world of haute couture has lost one of its most defining figures with the passing of Valentino Garavani, the Italian designer whose name became synonymous with elegance, luxury, and the color red. Known simply as Valentino, the legendary couturier died on Monday, January 19, 2026, at the age of 93, marking the end of an era for a career that spanned nearly half a century and dressed some of the most influential women in history.

Okay News reports that the sad announcement was made through the designer’s foundation and personal social media channels, confirming that he passed away peacefully at his residence in Rome surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements for the public and industry peers to pay their final respects have already been established, with a lying-in-state scheduled for January 21 and 22 at Piazza Mignanelli. A solemn funeral service will follow on Friday, January 23, at the historic Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome.

Born in Voghera, Italy, in 1932, Valentino honed his craft in Paris before returning to Rome to establish his eponymous fashion house in 1960. He quickly distinguished himself from his contemporaries through his impeccable attention to detail and his signature hue, a specific shade of bright poppy crimson that became known worldwide as “Valentino Red.” His philosophy was simple yet profound; he often stated that his primary goal was to make women feel beautiful, a mission he accomplished by blending classic Italian craftsmanship with Parisian grandeur.

His rise to global superstardom was catapulted by his relationship with high-profile clientele, most notably former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Kennedy’s decision to wear Valentino’s designs during her year of mourning following the assassination of her husband, and subsequently at her wedding to Aristotle Onassis, solidified his status as the couturier of choice for the global elite. Over the decades, his gowns have adorned Hollywood royalty, including Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Anne Hathaway.

The designer’s influence extended beyond the runway and into popular culture. He was the subject of the acclaimed 2008 documentary, Valentino: The Last Emperor, which offered an intimate look at his creative process and his complex, enduring relationship with longtime business partner and former romantic companion, Giancarlo Giammetti. Additionally, his stature in the industry was such that he made a cameo appearance as himself in the hit film The Devil Wears Prada, bridging the gap between high fashion and mainstream entertainment.

Valentino formally stepped back from his role as creative director in 2008, famously declaring that he wished to leave the party while it was still full. His final haute couture presentation at the Musée Rodin in Paris was an emotional affair, drawing tears from attendees and marking a historic transition for the brand. Despite his retirement, he remained a revered figure in the industry, having received numerous accolades including the French Legion of Honour and the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement.

In his later years, Valentino lived with his partner, Bruce Hoeksema, maintaining a life of privacy and dignity. Tributes from fellow designers and celebrities have begun to pour in, with former protégé Pierpaolo Piccioli posting a simple yet poignant broken heart emoji, symbolizing the deep loss felt by the creative community. The fashion house he built continues to thrive, standing as a lasting monument to his vision of beauty and grace.