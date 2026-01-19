Tinubu Confers GCON Honour on Businessman Gilbert Chagoury

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the prestigious rank of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Gilbert Chagoury, a prominent Lebanese-Nigerian industrialist. This distinction places the businessman among the highest echelon of national award recipients, a category typically populated by Vice Presidents, Senate Presidents, and Chief Justices of the Federation.

Okay News reports that the award was conveyed via an official Instrument of Conferment signed on January 8, 2026. In the document, President Tinubu cited Section 1(4) of the National Honours Act as the legal basis for the decision, highlighting Chagoury’s “outstanding virtues” and his long-standing services to the Nigerian nation as the primary reasons for this high-level recognition.

Chagoury, who was born in Nigeria to Lebanese immigrants, has been a fixture in the country’s economic landscape for over half a century. He co-founded the Chagoury Group in Lagos in 1971, expanding it into a vast conglomerate with diverse interests spanning construction, flour milling, glass manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality.

The billionaire is currently a significant player in Nigeria’s modern infrastructure development. His company is the driving force behind the ambitious Eko Atlantic City project, which reclaimed land from the Atlantic Ocean. Furthermore, his subsidiary, Hitech Construction Company Ltd, is currently executing the massive Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, a flagship infrastructure initiative of the current administration.

However, Chagoury’s history in Nigeria is not without controversy. He was closely associated with the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha in the 1990s. In 2000, a Swiss court convicted him of money laundering related to funds looted during that era; he subsequently paid a fine and returned approximately $66 million to the Nigerian government, though he maintained during the proceedings that he was unaware the funds were illicit.

Despite this historical backdrop, the conferment of the GCON signals the federal government’s appreciation for his economic contributions. The award allows Chagoury to formally enjoy the full title, dignity, and privileges associated with Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, cementing his status within the country’s elite circles.