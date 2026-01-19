Dozens Missing as Death Toll Rises to 21 in Pakistan Mall Fire

A catastrophic fire at a key shopping complex in Karachi, Pakistan, has resulted in the confirmed death of at least 21 individuals, including a firefighter, while rescue teams race against time to locate dozens more who remain unaccounted for. The inferno, which began on Saturday night, caused significant structural collapse within the building, turning a busy commercial hub into a hazardous pile of smoking debris.

Okay News reports that the blaze burned intensely for more than 24 hours before firefighters could successfully extinguish the flames on Sunday. The Gul Plaza, a massive structure covering 8,000 square meters and housing approximately 1,200 shops, was overwhelmed by the fire, which spread rapidly due to the high volume of flammable merchandise stocked in the stores, including plastic foam, textiles, and perfumes.

The situation remains dire for families of the victims, with officials noting that up to 60 people have been reported missing by their relatives. To manage the crisis, city administrators have set up a special registration desk near the site to collate details of those who have not been heard from since the incident began. Police sources indicate that mobile phone data places at least 26 of the missing individuals inside the building at the time of the disaster.

Rescue operations are facing severe logistical challenges due to the precarious state of the building. While heavy cranes have been brought in to lift concrete slabs and clear the wreckage, the intense heat radiating from the ruins has delayed a full-scale search of the interior. Emergency services have expressed concern that the remaining sections of the plaza are unstable and could crumble further, complicating efforts to retrieve bodies or find survivors.

Survivors and business owners have described scenes of panic and helplessness as the fire took hold. Shopkeepers recounted how initial attempts to battle the flames with handheld extinguishers were quickly overwhelmed by the ferocity of the blaze. Many witnessed their livelihoods vanish in minutes, while the chaotic evacuation left colleagues separated and unable to contact one another.

In the wake of the tragedy, President Asif Ali Zardari has ordered an immediate and comprehensive review of safety protocols for commercial and residential buildings throughout the Sindh province. Additionally, the provincial government has announced a financial aid package of 10 million Pakistani rupees to assist the families of the deceased as the nation mourns the significant loss of life.