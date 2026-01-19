BREAKING: Police In Nigeria Arrest Suspect Over Death Of Afro-Fuji Star Destiny Boy

Nigeria’s Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect connected to the death of Nigerian singer Adesina Afeez, professionally known as Destiny Boy, who passed away over the weekend under unclear circumstances.

According to the police authorities, the case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for a more detailed probe into the events that led to the singer’s death.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the Ogun State Police Command said, “The Ogun State Police Command has since commenced investigations into the death of Adesina Afeez, aged 22 years, popularly known as Destiny Boy. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for detailed investigation. One suspect is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing.”

Okay News reports that news of Destiny Boy’s death surfaced on Sunday, prompting widespread shock across Nigeria and among the Nigerian diaspora entertainment community, after disturbing videos showing his body being moved to a mortuary circulated on multiple social media platforms.

In one of the videos, the performer was seen lying in the back of a vehicle with cotton wool placed in his nostrils and ears, further fueling public speculation and emotional reactions from fans seeking clarity on what occurred.

In a separate video, an unidentified associate attempted to address the growing speculation by revealing that the artiste had been battling a private health condition before his death. The associate stated, “God, I want to do this video before people start saying rubbish about Destiny Boy’s cause of death. We all came to this life to write our own history. May God rest his soul. Destiny was nursing a health issue in his body before he died. We tried for him, but he did not make it.”

Destiny Boy, born Afeez Adeshina, was regarded as one of the notable emerging talents in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, where he carved a niche for himself through Afro-Fuji, a fusion of Nigerian Fuji music and contemporary Afrobeat elements. He began his creative journey at T2 Boys Studios in Agege, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, where he served as a backup dancer for prominent Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

His major breakout came in 2019 after he released a Fuji cover of the global hit song “If” originally performed by Nigerian music superstar Davido (David Adeleke). The cover went viral across social media platforms and attracted significant attention from fans and industry stakeholders. Destiny Boy would later record covers of songs by several well-known Nigerian artistes, including Tekno, 2Baba (Innocent Idibia), 9ice (Alexander Akande), and Small Doctor (Adekunle Temitope).

Beyond cover songs, Destiny Boy also released a catalogue of original music including popular tracks such as Lamba, One Transaction, Gbese, Billion Dollar, Mio Gbonkankan, and Lowkey, contributing to his growing fan base both within Nigeria and abroad.

In November 2024, the singer and his partner, identified as Iremide, welcomed their first child, marking a new personal milestone shortly before his untimely passing.

The Ogun State Police Command stated that the public would receive further updates as investigations progress into determining the circumstances surrounding his death and the role of the suspect currently in custody.