Morocco Pursues Disciplinary Review After Senegal Exits AFCON Final In Protest

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has announced plans to pursue legal action before the Confederation of African Football and the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) following the dramatic withdrawal of the Senegal national football team during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

The federation disclosed its decision in an official statement released through its verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, stating that the conduct of the Senegalese players and technical crew during the closing stages of the championship final was incompatible with the expectations of international football.

Okay News reports that the controversy occurred at the Stade Mohammed V in Rabat, the Moroccan capital city, during Sunday’s highly anticipated final of the continental championship which featured the host nation, Morocco, against reigning champions Senegal.

The federation noted that the Senegalese withdrawal was prompted by a penalty decision awarded to Morocco following a Video Assistant Referee review. According to the federation, “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA regarding the Senegalese national team’s withdrawal from the final match against Morocco and the subsequent events following the referee’s decision to award a penalty kick, a decision deemed correct by all experts.”

The federation added that the disruption “significantly impacted the normal flow of the match and the players’ performance,” stressing that the tournament had been staged to the highest competitive and organizational standards.

The federation also expressed appreciation to Moroccan supporters, describing them as loyal and instrumental in boosting the morale of the national team throughout the tournament. It praised fans for their “massive attendance and exemplary support in all of the national team’s matches and other tournaments,” before extending gratitude to tournament organizers, security personnel, and government agencies for their contributions to a successful African event.

The match had initially been goalless until late in regulation time when Senegal had a goal ruled out for offside. Moments later, Morocco was awarded a penalty following an additional review by the Video Assistant Referee system in the eighth minute of stoppage time. The development prompted Senegal’s head coach, Pape Thiaw, to instruct his players to leave the pitch in protest, leading to chaotic scenes as match officials and security personnel intervened.

After prolonged dialogue, the Senegalese contingent returned to the field of play. However, Morocco’s penalty attempt was saved by Senegal’s goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, sending the match into extra time.

Senegal eventually secured victory with a decisive goal scored by midfielder Pape Gueye in the fourth minute of the first half of extra time, allowing the Teranga Lions to retain the African title.

The Federation Internationale de Football Association president, Gianni Infantino, condemned the scenes that unfolded during the final, stating publicly that such conduct undermines the spirit of international football. The Confederation of African Football also disclosed that it is currently reviewing official match footage and will refer the matter to its disciplinary units for potential sanctions.

If found culpable, Senegal may face disciplinary measures which could include financial penalties or temporary suspension from future CAF events.