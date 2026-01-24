Kano Lawyer Delivers ₦25.2m Crowdfunded Aid to Man Who Lost Family

Abba Hikima, a prominent legal practitioner based in Kano, has successfully completed the transfer of N25.2 million to Malam Bashir Haruna, a widower whose life was upended by a violent attack last week. The funds were raised through a dedicated public appeal following the brutal murder of Haruna’s wife and six children at their residence in the Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters.

Okay News reports that the financial assistance was generated through a focused five-day crowdfunding campaign coordinated via Hikima’s social media platforms. The initiative was launched after the lawyer drew public attention to Haruna’s vulnerable financial state, calling on the government and private individuals to support the grieving father in his time of need.

In a move to ensure complete transparency, Hikima documented the handover process, which included providing Haruna with a detailed bank statement. The lawyer and the beneficiary also visited the bank together to implement security protocols on the account, ensuring the significant sum remains protected while Haruna begins the difficult process of stabilizing his life.

A notable portion of the total sum, amounting to N3.4 million, was contributed by Engineer Usman Ahmad Zun-Noorayne, who spearheaded a parallel mobilization effort. This collective response from the public underscores the profound sympathy and solidarity felt by the community across Kano and beyond in the wake of the devastating loss.

The legal practitioner clarified that the fund transfer was finalized on Friday to ensure the widower had access to the money ahead of the weekend, when banking operations are typically suspended. This timeline allowed Hikima to fulfill his pledge of delivering the entrusted funds by the conclusion of the week-long mourning period.

Beyond the humanitarian donations from the public, the Kano State government has also stepped in with a comprehensive rehabilitation package. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recently approved the provision of a new house and full welfare support for Haruna, alongside sponsorship for both Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages to help him find spiritual solace.

While no amount of financial or material support can replace the seven lives lost in the tragic incident, the swift intervention by both the public and the state government aims to provide a foundation for Haruna’s recovery. The legal and civil society community continues to monitor the situation as calls for justice for the deceased family members persist.