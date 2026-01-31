Kano Youths Set Suspected Phone Thief Ablaze in Dorayi

A suspected phone thief was attacked by a mob of youths in the Dorayi area of Kano State on Friday after he was accused of attempting to snatch a woman’s mobile phone.

Witnesses said the confrontation escalated rapidly, leaving the woman injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Okay News reports that residents overpowered the suspect before security operatives arrived, blocked the road during the chaos, and later handed him over to authorities for investigation.

A tricycle rider at the scene said the situation spiralled out of control before law enforcement could intervene.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident.

The development has renewed concerns over mob actions in the Dorayi axis, which has witnessed violent incidents in recent weeks.