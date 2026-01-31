Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas Dumps PDP for APC, Cites ‘New Direction’

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a major political shift in the North-East.

The governor said his decision was driven by the need to reposition Taraba for greater development and align the state with the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Okay News reports that Kefas announced his defection during a well-attended political gathering in Jalingo, where he declared his commitment to the APC and pledged to deliver inclusive governance and tangible dividends of democracy to the people of Taraba.

He stressed that the move was not about personal ambition but about choosing a platform he believes offers better opportunities for growth and stability.

The defection has been described by APC leaders as a strategic boost for the party in the region, with Vice President Kashim Shettima formally recognising Kefas as the party’s leader in Taraba State.

Party officials say the move signals a possible realignment of political forces in the North-East ahead of future elections.