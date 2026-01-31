Politics

Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas Dumps PDP for APC, Cites ‘New Direction’

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Kefas Agbu at the defection event. He was welcomed by Vice President Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, among other stakeholders of the party.

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a major political shift in the North-East.

The governor said his decision was driven by the need to reposition Taraba for greater development and align the state with the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Okay News reports that Kefas announced his defection during a well-attended political gathering in Jalingo, where he declared his commitment to the APC and pledged to deliver inclusive governance and tangible dividends of democracy to the people of Taraba.

He stressed that the move was not about personal ambition but about choosing a platform he believes offers better opportunities for growth and stability.

- Advertisement -

The defection has been described by APC leaders as a strategic boost for the party in the region, with Vice President Kashim Shettima formally recognising Kefas as the party’s leader in Taraba State.

Party officials say the move signals a possible realignment of political forces in the North-East ahead of future elections.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kano Youths Set Suspected Phone Thief Ablaze in Dorayi
Next Article Arsenal Crush Leeds 4–0 to Extend Lead on Premier League Table

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News