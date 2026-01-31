Arsenal Crush Leeds 4–0 to Extend Lead on Premier League Table

Arsenal delivered a ruthless away performance at Elland Road, thrashing Leeds United 4–0 to go top of the Premier League table. Goals from Martin Zubimendi, an own goal by goalkeeper Karl Darlow, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus sealed a win.

Star player Bukayo Saka was forced out during the warm-up. His replacement, Noni Madueke, stepped up brilliantly, playing a decisive role in the opening two goals.

Okay News reports that Arsenal took control midway through the first half, with Zubimendi breaking the deadlock before Leeds’ resistance crumbled further when Darlow inadvertently turned a dangerous corner into his own net.

The visitors maintained their grip after the break, with Gyokeres continuing his fine scoring run before Jesus added a late fourth to cap a dominant display against a Leeds side that had been in strong recent form.

The win restores Arsenal’s seven-point cushion at the top of the table and underlines their momentum in the title race. With confidence high and goals coming from across the squad, the Gunners now turn attention to their next fixtures looking every inch genuine contenders for Premier League glory.