ABU Zaria Best Graduating Student Bags N10 Million Prize at Convocation Ceremony

Ayodele Joseph Babalola has made history at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) by being named the Overall Best Graduating Student during the institution’s 45th Convocation ceremony. Babalola, a graduate of the Department of Computer Science, achieved this feat with a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92, distinguishing himself as the top scholar of his set.

Okay News reports that this academic feat was rewarded with the prestigious Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Program (SEPP) scholarship. The scholarship, valued at N10 million, was presented to Babalola in recognition of his exceptional discipline, academic consistency, and dedication to his studies throughout his stay at the university.

His performance has set a new benchmark for upcoming students within the Faculty of Physical Sciences and the university at large. By securing a 4.92 CGPA, Babalola has cemented his place among the most outstanding scholars to have passed through the premier northern institution, proving that hard work and faith lead to great accolades.

The convocation ceremony, held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, was graced by an array of prominent figures and traditional rulers, including the Chancellor of ABU and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; alongside the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, former Finance Minister and Economist, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The leadership of the university, represented by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Yayale Ahmed, and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adamu Ahmed, presided over the formal proceedings.

In addition to the graduation of students, the event featured the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Former President Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo was also a guest speaker for the pre-convocation lecture, scheduled to deliver a keynote address to the graduates and guests.