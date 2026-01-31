Chelsea Secures Dramatic Comeback Win Over West Ham

Chelsea produced a stunning second-half performance at Stamford Bridge to overcome a two-goal deficit and defeat West Ham United 3-2 in the London derby. The match, which appeared to be slipping away from the hosts after a difficult first half, ended in celebration as a late stoppage-time strike secured all three points for the Blues.

The tactical intervention of head coach Liam Rosenior proved to be the turning point in an encounter that initially favored the visitors. Okay News reports that a strategic triple substitution at the halftime interval, which introduced Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana, successfully revitalized the team and dismantled West Ham’s defensive resolve.

The opening period was a frustrating affair for Chelsea, who struggled to convert 87 percent of ball possession into meaningful scoring opportunities. West Ham capitalized on this inefficiency, taking the lead through an in-swinging effort from Jarrod Bowen before Crysencio Summerville doubled the advantage with a powerful strike in the 36th minute.

The resurgence began in the 57th minute when Wesley Fofana delivered a precise cross that allowed Joao Pedro to head the ball home, narrowing the gap. This goal shifted the momentum entirely, as Chelsea’s midfield, led by Moises Caicedo, began to apply relentless pressure on the West Ham backline, forcing the visitors into a deep defensive block.

Parity was restored with twenty minutes remaining on the clock when Marc Cucurella reacted quickest to a rebound off the crossbar, diving to head the ball into an empty net. The final stages of the match were marked by intense physicality and late drama, including a goal-line clearance and a missed opportunity from West Ham’s Jean-Clair Todibo that struck the woodwork.

The comeback was finalized in the 92nd minute when Enzo Fernandez struck a first-time shot following a slick passing move involving Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. The victory moves Chelsea into the Premier League’s top four with 40 points, providing a significant boost in confidence as they prepare for their upcoming League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal.