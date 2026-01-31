Presco Plc Proposes Massive N72 Billion Dividend Following Record N178.56 Billion Profit Surge

Presco Plc, a leading Nigerian agro-industrial company specializing in palm oil production, reported a 57.3% increase in profit before tax to N178.56 billion for the 2025 financial year, driven by robust revenue growth and expanded operations.

The company’s strong performance has prompted its board to approve a substantial total dividend payout of N72 billion, reinforcing its reputation as a consistent high-yield stock on the Nigerian Exchange.

Okay News reports that revenue for the year grew by 59.5% to N331.19 billion, primarily from sales of crude and refined palm oil, while profit after tax jumped 76.7% to N138.12 billion. The impressive earnings translate to a basic earnings per share of N134.38, a significant increase from N74.01 in the prior year.

The company achieved this growth despite facing considerable cost pressures, with finance costs rising to N43.62 billion due to borrowings for expansion and acquisitions like the full takeover of Ghana Oil Palm Development Company. Operating profit before finance costs still surged by 70.1% to N214.39 billion, demonstrating strong operational leverage and efficiency.

Presco’s strategic expansion significantly strengthened its balance sheet, with total assets growing to N833.40 billion and shareholders’ equity doubling to N426.66 billion. The proposed N72 billion dividend for 2025 follows a N42 billion payout for 2024, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder returns alongside aggressive growth in the palm oil value chain across West Africa.